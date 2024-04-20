Fried Chicken Taco Loco 1 South Broom Street
Food
CHESESSTEAK
LOADED FRIES
- LOADED FRIES CHILI, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$5.99
- LOADED FRIES MEXICAN, Cheddar cheese, sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$6.99
- LOADED SUPREME, Cheddar cheese sauce, crushed bacon, chipotle aioli house sauce, green onions$7.99
- LOADED HAWAIIAN 2 beef franks in pieces, melted mozzarella, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce, green house saucepineappla sauce, garlic sauce)$7.99
HOT DOGS
- Hot Dog Plain$1.99
- Hot Dog Chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$4.99
- Hot Dog Mexican, cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$5.99
- Hot Dog Hawaiian Melted Mozzarella, bacon, pineapple sauce, garlic sauce$5.99
- Hot Dog American Sauerkraut, caramelized onions, yellow mustard$4.99
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO 1 Ckicken taco with cilantro and diced onions$2.99
- STEAK TACO 1 Steak Taco with cilantro and diced onions$3.99
- CHICKEN COMBO TACO 2 Chicken tacos with cilantro and diced onions, with vegetable rice & black beans, can of soda$9.99
- STEAk COMBO TACO 2 Steak tacos with cilantro and diced onions and vegetable rice, black beans, can of soda(14) 2 tacos steak with rice, beans and soda$10.99
- CHICKEN TACO LOCO, 2 chicken tender tacos with house chipotle aioli, sauce and pico de gallo with vegetable rice & black beans$9.99
QUESADILLAS
SIDES
- SIDE black beans$2.99
- SIDE Cheddar Cheese Sauce 2 Oz$0.99
- SIDE Chicken Nuggets 6 Pc$3.99
- SIDE French Fries$3.99
- SIDE House Mashed Potato$3.99
- SIDE Vegetables Rice$2.99
- SIDE Of Potato Chips$1.49
- ADD CHIPS AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$2.99
- ADD SIDE OF FRENC FRIES AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$4.99
- 1 PC CHICKEN$1.99
SAUCES
Ice
WATER ICE
Fried chiken taco loco Location and Hours
(302) 545-7694
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM