Fried Chicken Taco Loco 1 South Broom Street
Food
CHESESSTEAK
Melted mozzarella & caramelized onions
HOT DOGS
LOADED FRIES
- LOADED FRIES CHILI, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$5.99
- LOADED FRIES MEXICAN, Cheddar cheese, sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$6.99
- LOADED SUPREME, Cheddar cheese sauce, crushed bacon, chipotle aioli house sauce, green onions$7.99
- LOADED HAWAIIAN 2 beef franks in pieces, melted mozzarella, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce, green house sauce$7.99
LUNCH SPECIAL
2 pcs mixed chicken served with vegetable rice and red beans
QUESADILLAS
SAUCES
SIDES
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO 1 Ckicken taco with cilantro and diced onions$2.99
- STEAK TACO 1 Steak Taco with cilantro and diced onions$3.99
- CHICKEN TACO MEAL 2 Chicken tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans and can of soda$9.99
- STEAK TACO MEAL 2 Steak tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans, and can of soda$10.99
- CHICKEN TACO LOCO MEAL, 2 Corn tortillas filled with fried chicken pieces. house chipotle aioli sauce and pico de gallo, served with vegetables rice and red beans (Slightly spicy)ightly spicy)$9.99
Beverages
Lamb Over Rice, Lamb, rice and salad with home made yogurt dressing
Fried chiken taco loco Location and Hours
(302) 545-7694
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM