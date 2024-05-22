Fried Chicken Taco Loco 1 South Broom Street
Food
CHESESSTEAK
LOADED FRIES
- LOADED FRIES CHILI, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$5.99
- LOADED FRIES MEXICAN, Cheddar cheese, sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$6.99
- LOADED SUPREME, Cheddar cheese sauce, crushed bacon, chipotle aioli house sauce, green onions$7.99
- LOADED HAWAIIAN 2 beef franks in pieces, melted mozzarella, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce, green house sauce$7.99
HOT DOGS
- Hot Dog Plain$1.99
- Hot Dog Chili, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$4.99
- Hot Dog Mexican, cheddar cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$5.99
- Hot Dog Hawaiian Melted Mozzarella, bacon, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce$5.99
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO 1 Ckicken taco with cilantro and diced onions$2.99
- STEAK TACO 1 Steak Taco with cilantro and diced onions$3.99
- CHICKEN COMBO TACO 2 Chicken tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans and can of soda$9.99
- STEAK TACO COMBO 2 Steak tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans, and can of soda$10.99
- CHICKEN TACO LOCO, 2 Corn tortillas filled with fried chicken pieces. house chipotle aioli sauce and pico de gallo, served with vegetables rice, black beens and can of soda (Slightly spicy)$9.99
QUESADILLAS
SIDES
- SIDE black beans$1.99
- SIDE Cheddar Cheese Sauce 2 Oz$0.99
- SIDE Chicken Nuggets 6 Pc$3.99
- SIDE French Fries$3.99
- SIDE House Mashed Potato$3.99
- SIDE Vegetables Rice$1.99
- SIDE Bag of Potato Chips$0.99
- ADD CHIPS AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$2.99
- ADD SIDE OF FRENC FRIES AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$4.99
- SIDE Mac & Cheese$1.99
- ADD SUERKRAUT$0.50
SAUCES
Water Ice
Fried chiken taco loco Location and Hours
(302) 545-7694
Open now • Closes at 11PM