Fried Chicken Taco Loco 1 South Broom Street
Food
CHESESSTEAK
LOADED FRIES
- LOADED FRIES CHILI, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$5.99
- LOADED FRIES MEXICAN, Cheddar cheese, sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$6.99
- LOADED SUPREME, Cheddar cheese sauce, crushed bacon, chipotle aioli house sauce, green onions$7.99
- LOADED HAWAIIAN 2 beef franks in pieces, melted mozzarella, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce, green house sauce$7.99
HOT DOGS
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO 1 Ckicken taco with cilantro and diced onions$2.99
- STEAK TACO 1 Steak Taco with cilantro and diced onions$3.99
- CHICKEN COMBO TACO 2 Chicken tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans and can of soda$9.99
- STEAK TACO COMBO 2 Steak tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans, and can of soda$10.99
- CHICKEN TACO LOCO, 2 Corn tortillas filled with fried chicken pieces. house chipotle aioli sauce and pico de gallo, served with vegetables rice, black beens and can of soda (Slightly spicy)$9.99
CHICKEN TACO LOCO, 2 Corn tortillas filled with fried chicken pieces. house chipotle aioli sauce and pico de gallo, served with vegetables rice, black beens and can of soda (Slightly spicy)
remove ingredients
Please select up to 3
QUESADILLAS
SIDES
- SIDE black beans$1.99
- SIDE Cheddar Cheese Sauce 2 Oz$0.99
- SIDE Chicken Nuggets 6 Pc$3.99
- SIDE French Fries$3.99
- SIDE House Mashed Potato$3.99
- SIDE Vegetables Rice$1.99
- SIDE Bag of Potato Chips$0.99
- ADD CHIPS AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$2.99
- ADD SIDE OF FRENC FRIES AND CAN OF SODA TO ANY ITEM FOR ONLY$4.99
- SIDE Mac & Cheese$1.99
- ADD SUERKRAUT$0.50
SAUCES
Water Ice
Fried chiken taco loco Location and Hours
(302) 545-7694
Open now • Closes at 11PM