Fried Chicken Taco Loco 1 South Broom Street
Food
CHESESSTEAK
COLOMBIA FOOD
- Bandeja Paisa
Rice, red beans, pork rinds, chorizo (pork), fried egg, sweet plantains, avocado. Arroz, friJoles, chicharrones, chorizo, huevo frito, platanos maduros, aguacate.$21.99
- Calentao
Arroz revuelto con frijoles, platano maduro, chorizo y huevo$13.99
- Clasico Colombiano
Delicious combination of rice, fried eggs, sweet plantain and pork chorizo. Deliciosa combinacion de arroz, huevos fritos, platano maduro y chorizo de cerdo.$11.99
- Arroz con Pollo
Vegetable rice, two pieces fried chicken and french fries. Arroz, con verduras, dos porciones de pollo y papas fritas.$10.99
- Perro Caliente Callejero
Pan, Salchicha, queso mozarella, cebolla caramelizada, tocinetas y salsas (tomate, mayonesa, mostaza, pina y ajo)$7.99
- Side french fries$3.99
- 3 slices of fried banana$2.99
- Side Beens$1.99
- Side Rice$1.99
- Side fried eggs (1)$2.99
- Side Garlic sauce$0.50
- 1 PAN DE BONO$1.99
- 3 PAN DE BONO$5.50
- El Favorito
Este manjar no puede faltar en nuestros hogares Colombianos, arroz, huevos fritos y platanos maduros. This delicacy cannot be missing in our Colombian homes, rice, fried eggs and sweet plantains.$8.99
HOT DOGS
LOADED FRIES
- LOADED FRIES CHILI, Beef chili, sour cream, green onions, shredded cheese$5.99
- LOADED FRIES MEXICAN, Cheddar cheese, sauce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, green onions$6.99
- LOADED SUPREME, Cheddar cheese sauce, crushed bacon, chipotle aioli house sauce, green onions$7.99
- LOADED HAWAIIAN 2 beef franks in pieces, melted mozzarella, pineapple house sauce, garlic house sauce, green house sauce$7.99
LUNCH SPECIAL
QUESADILLAS
SANDWICHS
SAUCES
SIDES
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO 1 Ckicken taco with cilantro and diced onions$2.99
- STEAK TACO 1 Steak Taco with cilantro and diced onions$3.99
- CHICKEN TACO MEAL 2 Chicken tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans and can of soda$9.99
- STEAK TACO MEAL 2 Steak tacos with cilantro and diced onions, Served with vegetable rice, black beans, and can of soda$10.99
- CHICKEN TACO LOCO MEAL, 2 Corn tortillas filled with fried chicken pieces. house chipotle aioli sauce and pico de gallo, served with vegetables rice and red beans (Slightly spicy)ightly spicy)$9.99
PIZZA
Food (3PO)
